Parliament flies rainbow flag in support of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Parliament is flying a rainbow flag today in support of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Alongside the rainbow flag are the trans, bi and intersex flags. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Office of the Speaker told RNZ a request to fly the flags had been approved by the office.

It comes as the country's first openly gay finance minister, Grant Robertson, delivers the new government's first Budget.

Green Party MP Jan Logie said it was the first time in the world the intersex flag has flown at a parliament.

Rainbow Wellington, of which Mr Robertson is vice patron, said the rainbow flag will "fly proudly" as he reads the Budget.