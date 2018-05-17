Parliament flies rainbow flag in support of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
Parliament is flying a rainbow flag today in support of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
Alongside the rainbow flag are the trans, bi and intersex flags.
The Office of the Speaker told RNZ a request to fly the flags had been approved by the office.
It comes as the country's first openly gay finance minister, Grant Robertson, delivers the new government's first Budget.
Green Party MP Jan Logie said it was the first time in the world the intersex flag has flown at a parliament.
Rainbow Wellington, of which Mr Robertson is vice patron, said the rainbow flag will "fly proudly" as he reads the Budget.
The day was founded by Frenchman Louis-Georges Tin and aims to raise awareness of violence and discrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities around the world.
