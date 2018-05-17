 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Parliament flies rainbow flag in support of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Parliament is flying a rainbow flag today in support of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Alongside the rainbow flag are the trans, bi and intersex flags.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Alongside the rainbow flag are the trans, bi and intersex flags.

The Office of the Speaker told RNZ a request to fly the flags had been approved by the office.

It comes as the country's first openly gay finance minister, Grant Robertson, delivers the new government's first Budget.

Green Party MP Jan Logie said it was the first time in the world the intersex flag has flown at a parliament.

Rainbow Wellington, of which Mr Robertson is vice patron, said the rainbow flag will "fly proudly" as he reads the Budget.

The day was founded by Frenchman Louis-Georges Tin and aims to raise awareness of violence and discrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities around the world.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

Online shoppers warned over 'buy now, pay later' options

Three thousand NZ retailers offer the service, where for as little as $5, goods are delivered to your door immediately, but paid off over months.


Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 