Parliament to debate creating harsher penalties for domestic violence

Parliament is going to debate a Labour Party bill designed to create stronger penalties for domestic violence.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Nanaia Mahuta's bill would make the offence an aggravating factor at sentencing.

It was one of two bills drawn from the latest members' ballot and will go on parliament's order paper for a first reading.

It isn't likely to come up until after the election.

The other bill drawn was also drafted by a Labour MP.

Chris Hipkins' bill is an attempt to change the way members of the Teaching Council are chosen.

At present all nine members are appointed by the minister of education.