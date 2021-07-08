Parliament celebrates Homosexual Law Reform's 35th anniversary

Rainbow flags were raised at Parliament this morning as MPs from across the House gathered to commemorate 35 years since the passing of Homosexual Law Reform.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prior to the 1986 Homosexual Law Reform Act, sexual relations between men aged 16 and over was a crime.

Grant Robertson, New Zealand's first openly gay deputy Prime Minister, said he was 14 when the law reform passed.

“I remember I actually cut out of the newspaper the names of the people who voted for and against the bill,” he said.

“1986 was a very different time to today,” Robertson said.

He said the law reform was a huge moment.

"Thirty-five years is a long time but it’s really important that we reflect on the people who got us to this point,” Robertson said.

The deputy Prime Minister said there was still work to be done for New Zealand’s rainbow community.

“We’ve got to keep the fight going,” Robertson said.

Labour MP Tamati Coffey said the commemoration of 35 years was hugely significant.

A pride flag is risen on the steps of parliament to mark the 35th anniversary of the passing of the Homosexual Law Reform Act. Source: 1 NEWS

“When laws get made in this place, it normalises stuff and actually 35 years ago being gay wasn’t normal.

“I’m really proud of where New Zealand’s come to, but we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

National MP Nicola Willis described the bravery of those who fought for reform.

"They did the right thing and New Zealand can be very grateful for their work,” Willis said

She said supporting the rainbow community was "something I want to bring to my work in Parliament".

National MP Chris Bishop said it was important to "look back on what’s been accomplished but also a part of today is about looking forward and the battles to come".