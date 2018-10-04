Parliament approves 'most transformative change in drug law in over 30 years'

A package of new laws around drugs has passed its final hurdle in Parliament today.

Police now have stronger search and seizure powers in regards to suspected synthetic drug dealers, two main synthetic drugs are to be reclassified as Class A, and police are now able to take a "therapeutic approach" in deciding to prosecute for drug possession.

A temporary class will also be created in an attempt control emerging substances, after the Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill passed its third reading in Government.

Health Minister David Clark said the new rules would give police "the tools they need to really target the manufacturers and suppliers of synthetic drugs".

"We know these synthetic drugs are killing people, and our current approach isn't working," he said. "We also recognise that people caught in the web of addiction will usually benefit more from health treatment options than from prosecution.

"This bill reaffirms in law the existing police discretion about when to prosecute and explicitly requires consideration of whether a health-centred or therapeutic approach would be more beneficial."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said prosecutions for drug possessions would be decided on a case-by-case basis and there would still be prosecutions for personal use and possession.

Yesterday, NZ First made an amendment to ensure "a health-centred or therapeutic approach should only be taken where such an approach would be more beneficial to the public interest than prosecution".

NZ First MP Darroch Ball said it was previously not clear.

Ross Bell of the NZ Drug Foundation said the new rules are a "massive leap" in treating drug use as a health issue.

"This change to the law was prompted by the shocking number of deaths caused by dangerous synthetic drugs, for which New Zealand was woefully unprepared," he said.

"Today's law change makes it easier for people to step forward to get help without fear of being punished, and it means police will be able to devote more time to target those supplying dangerous drugs."

However, National MPs have labelled the new rules "decriminalisation of drugs by stealth".

National's drug reform spokesperson, Paula Bennett, said the bill could cause police to not prosecute people who buy and using hard drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

"The Government says it's putting the legalisation of cannabis to the public in a referendum, yet at the same time it's telling police not to prosecute when it comes to prosecuting Class A and B drugs," she said.

The Green Party welcomed the move, with MP Chlöe Swarbrick calling it the "most transformative change in drug law in New Zealand in over 30 years".