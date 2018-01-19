Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Politicians are trying to set an example by making Parliament a family-friendly workplace.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford today revealed they were "surprised" but "excited" to be adding to their family, with their first child due in June.

From Ms Ardern kissing babies on the campaign trail, to MPs holding babies in the debating chamber, since last year's election New Zealand's Parliament has become more child friendly.

New MPs Kiri Allan and Willow Jean Prime often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

We feel comfortable to bring our children in. They are growing up as Parliament babies. We will probably have a Parliament Kohanga Reo soon," said Ms Allan, a Labour list MP.

"There has been a really pro-active approach by our Speaker Trevor Mallard to change the culture and make Parliament more family-friendly. So I think that that leadership has been so important for the likes of myself, Willow Jean, in terms of the way we can have our families present on the precinct," she said.

Juggling family and long hours has always been a problem for politicians.

Former Green MP Holly Walker wrote a book about her struggles as a new mum.

Parliament does have a crèche and a quiet room for breastfeeding, and back in 2002 National MP Katherine Rich breastfed her baby in the chamber.

A lot of other women who are doing very big jobs will feel that things are possible"

Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley

As a one-time working mum, former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley believes Jacinda Ardern will take it in her stride.

"I think that she will be very capable of doing as she is now - being our Prime MInister and also demonstrating that you can be a mother. A lot of other women who are doing very big jobs will feel that things are possible," Dame Jenny said.

The Women's Ministry says the Prime Minister's pregnancy puts the spotlight on family friendly workplace policies.

"We think this will be inspirational for many young women and families in New Zealand," said Kirsty Anderson of the ministry.

"There will be greater awareness of issues such as childcare, parental leave, support for parents returning to work - that's men and women - and on employment arrangements that are going to suit each family in this situation."