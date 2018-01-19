 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Politicians are trying to set an example by making Parliament a family-friendly workplace. 

Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.
Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford today revealed they were "surprised" but "excited" to be adding to their family, with their first child due in June. 

From Ms Ardern kissing babies on the campaign trail, to MPs holding babies in the debating chamber, since last year's election New Zealand's Parliament has become more child friendly. 

New MPs Kiri Allan and Willow Jean Prime often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants. 

We feel comfortable to bring our children in. They are growing up as Parliament babies. We will probably have a Parliament Kohanga Reo soon," said Ms Allan, a Labour list MP. 

"There has been a really pro-active approach by our Speaker Trevor Mallard to change the culture and make Parliament more family-friendly. So I think that that leadership has been so important for the likes of myself, Willow Jean, in terms of the way we can have our families present on the precinct," she said.

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are expecting their child in June.
Source: 1 NEWS

Juggling family and long hours has always been a problem for politicians.

Former Green MP Holly Walker wrote a book about her struggles as a new mum. 

Parliament does have a crèche and a quiet room for breastfeeding, and back in 2002 National MP Katherine Rich breastfed her baby in the chamber.

A lot of other women who are doing very big jobs will feel that things are possible"
Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley

As a one-time working mum, former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley believes Jacinda Ardern will take it in her stride. 

"I think that she will be very capable of doing as she is now - being our Prime MInister and also demonstrating that you can be a mother. A lot of other women who are doing very big jobs will feel that things are possible," Dame Jenny said. 

The Women's Ministry says the Prime Minister's pregnancy puts the spotlight on family friendly workplace policies.

"We think this will be inspirational for many young women and families in New Zealand," said Kirsty Anderson of the ministry.  

"There will be greater awareness of issues such as childcare, parental leave, support for parents returning to work - that's men and women - and on employment arrangements that are going to suit each family in this situation."

Labour is no doubt hoping some family-friendly policies will bring a bump in the polls.

Related

Politics

Employment

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

Jacinda Ardern to be second world leader to give birth in office
00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Ardern or Gayford? 'I'll probably try and sneak in my name somehow' – PM on baby's last name

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

2
38-year-old Shannon Watene is wanted by police.

Police on the lookout for Auckland man said to be 'actively avoiding police'


00:30
3
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

00:38
4
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

00:28
5
The Black Caps batsman plucked this grab out of the sky to send Safraz Ahmed back to the sheds.

Ross Taylor flies through the air to take one handed ripper against Pakistan

02:01
Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Juggling family and long hours has always been a challenge for politicians, and it'll be no different for the PM.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

NZTA says drivers should consider delaying southbound journeys and be patient northbound.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 