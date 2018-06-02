 

Parkland school shooting survivors visit NZ next month

Twenty-three survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida are coming to Christchurch to meet with the Student Volunteer Army (SVA).

David Hogg, center, a student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, holds the hand of fellow student Caspen Becher, lower left, as he and others demonstrators lie on the floor at a Publix Supermarket in Coral Springs, Fla., Friday, May 25, 2018. Students from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed earlier this year did a "die in" protest at a supermarket chain that backs a gubernatorial candidate allied with the National Rifle Association. Shortly before the the "die-in" Publix announced that is will suspend political donations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

David Hogg, center, a student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, holds the hand of fellow student Caspen Becher, lower left, as he and others demonstrators lie on the floor at a Publix Supermarket.

Source: Associated Press

February's school shooting saw 17 people killed, an event which caused widespread campaigning for tougher gun laws in America.

The students will arrive in July to talk about the power of student organisations in times of crisis.

It's understood Delaney Tarr, one of the survivors who has become a prominent figure in the "March for Our Lives" rallies, will be a part of the group.

While the group is expected to spend most of their time in Christchurch, its believed the survivors will also be travelling to Wellington to meet Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

