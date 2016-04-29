TODAY |

Park, beach among 9 Auckland locations of interest

A park, three petrol stations and a beach are among nine new locations of interest announced in Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

The locations, which were updated at 6pm, include Weymouth Beach; Chatters Laundromat in Clover Park; BP Ellerslie; Mobil Clendon Park; Z Te Irirangi Drive and Flatbush Superette in Ōtara; Dawson Road Superette Lotto in Flat Bush; and Allenby Park in Papatoetoe.

Kelston Mall in Glen Eden was added to the list at 12pm.

It brings the total number of locations and dates of interest to 96.

It comes after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 45 new community cases at the daily Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

All of Wednesday's new cases are in Auckland.

A list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

