Parents from Wellington kindys petition to keep doors open

Parents and kids from two Wellington kindergartens will present a petition to parliament today after the government transferred the land the centres are on.

The futures of Karori Kids Pre-school and Campbell Kindergarten are uncertain due to a deal between the Ministry of Education and Victoria University.

The land was transferred in 2015 as part of a deal involving the former College of Education site in Karori, but the university now wants to sell the land.

Neither of the centres were informed of the deal, they say.

Parents of the children who attend the early childhood centres say the ministry should take the land back.

"I can't understand why the ministry transferred the land to Victoria University in the first place. We want the ministry to purchase the two properties and reinstate the agreements that we have had with the Crown for well over thirty years," one parent, Karin Schofield, said.

The centres have been in the Karori community for 35 years and Ms Schofield says they're well-used community assets.

"Our children are settled and thriving, and parents don't want to unsettle their children and interrupt their early childhood education."

