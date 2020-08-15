Parents told Covid-19 case attended South Auckland primary school

Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu Primary School told parents this afternoon a Covid-19-positive person has attended the school, with some children and staff members now self-isolating and getting tested.

In a Facebook post, the school said close contacts of the person will be contacted this afternoon.

“If your child wasn't in the classroom at the same time, you won't be contacted - your child doesn't need to be tested and be in self-isolation,” the school said in its statement.

It is not clear at this point whether the person was a student or staff member.

It is also unclear whether this case has already been reported by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, or if it is a new case. 1 NEWS has contacted the Ministry of Health for further information.

“If we contact you we will let you know what the next steps are," the school said.

“We ask for your understanding at this time as we work with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, our Board of Trustees, staff and school community.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at 1pm there were seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Six of those cases are linked to the initial Auckland cluster, while the one other case is still under investigation, meaning there are now two unexplained cases in the community.

Dr Bloomfield said he was confident that both cases would eventually be linked to the initial cluster.

A total of 54 people linked to the initial cluster have now been moved into quarantine facilities.