Parents told a Covid-19 case announced today attended South Auckland primary school

Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu Primary School told parents this afternoon a Covid-19-positive person — reported by the Ministry of Health this afternoon — has attended the school, with some children and staff members now self-isolating and getting tested.

Ōtāhuhu Primary School. Source: Google Maps

In a Facebook post, the school said close contacts of the person will be contacted this afternoon.

“If your child wasn't in the classroom at the same time, you won't be contacted - your child doesn't need to be tested and be in self-isolation,” the school said in its statement.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service told 1 NEWS the case at the school was not an additional one, and is part of the new Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

"The person was not symptomatic on the day they were at the school, but has since become sick and tested positive for Covid-19," a spokesperson said.

"There are a number of students and staff who are close contacts and they have all been advised that they will receive an email from Public Health. That letter was sent afternoon confirming they need to self-isolate and get tested.

"Public Health has reassured the school that there is a low risk to the vast majority of students and staff. Some would have only been exposed to the virus for a very short time, and most would have not been exposed at all.

"While there will be a great deal of concern amongst families and staff, the service encourages people not to worry. People should remain vigilant and if they start to feel unwell they should ring their GP or Healthline."

The school will remain shut until Tuesday while authorities carry out contact tracing, the spokesperson said.

The school and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service did not say whether the person was a student or staff member.

“If we contact you we will let you know what the next steps are," the school said.

“We ask for your understanding at this time as we work with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, our Board of Trustees, staff and school community.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at 1pm there were seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Six of those cases are linked to the initial Auckland cluster, while the one other case is still under investigation, meaning there are now two unexplained cases in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Bloomfield said he was confident that both cases would eventually be linked to the initial cluster.

A total of 54 people linked to the initial cluster have now been moved into quarantine facilities.