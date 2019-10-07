Parents of Sophia Crestani ask for students to clean up North Dunedin in her honour

A street clean up will be held to honour a second year student who died at a Dunedin flat party.

Nineteen-year old Sophia Crestani died when hundreds of people tried to flee the party on Dundas Street.

Her parents Bede and Elspeth requested the University of Otago speak with the student community to help clean up North Dunedin.

The university and its Students' Association have organised the clean up for Sunday between midday and 4pm.

University Vice-Chancellor Harlene Haynes said she encouraged everyone to come together and honour the memory of Sophia.

"I met with Sophia's parents earlier this week, and to honour her memory they requested we engage with our student community to help clean up North Dunedin. I would encourage all our students and staff to attend and help honour Sophia at this time," Professor Haynes said.

Latex gloves and rubbish bags will be provided, and food will also be available.

The starting location is yet to be decided, but anyone attending is encouraged to gather by 11.45am.