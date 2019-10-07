TODAY |

Parents of Sophia Crestani ask for students to clean up North Dunedin in her honour

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago

A street clean up will be held to honour a second year student who died at a Dunedin flat party.

Nineteen-year old Sophia Crestani died when hundreds of people tried to flee the party on Dundas Street.

Up to 600 people were at the Dundas St party when disaster struck. Source: 1 NEWS

Her parents Bede and Elspeth requested the University of Otago speak with the student community to help clean up North Dunedin.

The university and its Students' Association have organised the clean up for Sunday between midday and 4pm.

University Vice-Chancellor Harlene Haynes said she encouraged everyone to come together and honour the memory of Sophia.

A female student died last night following an out-of-control party where hundreds of people were gathered. Source: 1 NEWS

"I met with Sophia's parents earlier this week, and to honour her memory they requested we engage with our student community to help clean up North Dunedin. I would encourage all our students and staff to attend and help honour Sophia at this time," Professor Haynes said.

Latex gloves and rubbish bags will be provided, and food will also be available.

Otago Coastal area commander, Marty Gray says there were several hundred people inside the house at the time. Source: 1 NEWS

The starting location is yet to be decided, but anyone attending is encouraged to gather by 11.45am.

The Dunedin City Council will do additional street sweeping, kerbside rubbish and recycling pick-up at the tertiary precinct over the weekend to support the event.

rnz.co.nz

Sophia Crestani, 19, died after reportedly becoming trapped under a pile of bodies as people tried to escape. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
