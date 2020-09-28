TODAY |

Parents' room palaver as dad is told to take child to men's bathroom

An Auckland dad was left shocked when he was told to leave a Westfield mall’s parents’ room while trying to feed his daughter.

A parents’ room is a place in most shopping malls where parents can go to feed and change their children in privacy.

That was where Josh Anderson was heading while out shopping with his five-month-old daughter recently.

Josh assumed since it was sign-posted as a parents’ room that all carers would be allowed in.

However, he was in for a bit of a shock when he encountered another parent inside.

Josh was told men weren’t welcome and he was told to take his daughter Vienna to the mens’ bathroom instead.

