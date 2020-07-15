Parents of kids suffering serious health issues rewarded for their dedication

The parents of kids suffering serious health issues have been rewarded for their dedication.

Receiving a touching nomination from 15-year-old Maisy, ASB & Seven Sharp surprised her parents, Sarah and Dave Millwater, with an ASB Good as Gold Award at the local Hāwea Flat Youth Club they established.

Alongside the work they’ve done for the youth in their community, they dedicate themselves to raising two amazing children with cystic fibrosis.

ASB awarded them with $5,000 to go to any of the local community projects they wish to support and $5000 for a special getaway somewhere in New Zealand.