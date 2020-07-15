TODAY |

Parents of kids suffering serious health issues rewarded for their dedication

Source:  1 NEWS

The parents of kids suffering serious health issues have been rewarded for their dedication.

Maisy wants to shout from the rooftops just how selfless her parents really are.

Receiving a touching nomination from 15-year-old Maisy, ASB & Seven Sharp surprised her parents, Sarah and Dave Millwater, with an ASB Good as Gold Award at the local Hāwea Flat Youth Club they established.

Alongside the work they’ve done for the youth in their community, they dedicate themselves to raising two amazing children with cystic fibrosis.

ASB awarded them with $5,000 to go to any of the local community projects they wish to support and $5000 for a special getaway somewhere in New Zealand.

Check out the touching moment they received the award in the video above.

