TODAY |

Parents in dispute with Oranga Tamariki get support group

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues

By Amy Williams of rnz.co.nz

A new advocacy group offering a voice for parents in dispute with Oranga Tamariki is calling for an urgent Royal Commission of Inquiry into all aspects of the government agency.

Whānau First has launched an online petition following public concern about the agency's practice of removing at-risk babies from their mothers.

Close to 4500 people have signed the group's petition on OurActionStation since it was launched late last week.

Whānau First was set up in May and its coordinator Louise Hutchinson said the culture of Oranga Tamariki and the way it operated needed to transform.

"We need immediate change in the culture of how this agency operates. It needs to shift its model of operation to a prevention-based model," Ms Hutchinson said.

"There are no support networks out in communities, cities or towns for people who are dealing with Oranga Tamariki and people are feeling really shut out, they feel voiceless and really intimidated by the whole process."

Ms Hutchinson said Whānau First has been inundated with hundreds of parents and families, who had lost trust in Oranga Tamariki and needed support, interacting with the agency.

Whānau First will present the petition to the government in person.

Researchers believe babies don’t experience the stress of labour during c-sections, and aren’t exposed to their mother’s bacteria.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
It appears Savea will most likely return to the loose forwards this weekend for his side's play-off match against the Bulls.
Hurricanes forward hails part-time wing Ardie Savea - 'He's pretty quick'
2
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.
Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says
3
nurse rest home car elderly hospital
Auckland retirement village failed resident who died after fall - report
4
The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
5
Could you be affected? Import ban and removal of unsafe cars from NZ roads being considered
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:15
Ten fire engines attended a blaze at the commercial building in Auckland’s East Tamaki.

Ten fire engines attending blaze in commercial building in Auckland's East Tamaki

Hikurangi Forest Farms pleads guilty over debris damage in Tolaga Bay flooding
"New residential land under development in Auckland, New Zealand. Shortages of housing in the city means new subdivisions are quickly filled. Shortage of housing is also leading to high house prices. This is Kensington Park north of Auckland. Modern infill compact housing."

Auckland Mayor wants urgent changes to the Building Act
08:37
Judge Andrew Becroft’s office has conducted a review into the Government agency.

Children's Commissioner calls on Kiwis to work together to stop children being sent into state care