How will parents cope when primary school teachers strike around the country?

As Winston Peter's time as Acting Prime Minister comes to a close, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch and politics reporter Benedict Collins gave their thoughts on Winston Peters' time holding the top position as Acting Prime Minister of New Zealand.

On this week's episode of Inside Parliament, Benedict Collins said Mr Peters had done "pretty well" in terms of the weekly media frontings", after "a really interesting chapter for New Zealand politics".

Mr Collins said there was a "whole range of predictions" before Mr Peters took up the job.

"And it's just ticked along, reasonably well," Mutch said. "I'd have to say Question Time has probably been a bit more fiery, a bit more of a Winston Peters show."

"I don't think we thought it was going to be terrible, but we knew he would be statesman-like and we knew that he would take the job seriously."

Mutch said journalists had to be "all encompassing with your questions to him, otherwise he doesn't throw you a bone or anything".

"There's been a few frustrations like that behind the scenes but at the same time, the public don't see that. A few journalists griping over questions not answered properly, that's not of interest to anyone except for us," she said.

Mr Peters ends his stint as Acting Prime Minister at midnight-Wednesday, with Jacinda Ardern back at the helm tomorrow.

The reason Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is coming back early is Mr Peters, in his role as Foreign Minister, is off to Singapore.

Mutch said it was "quite a big deal" Mr Peters has had to stay in New Zealand for about five weeks.

The Prime Minister will also be based in Wellington at Premier House with Clarke Gayford and baby Neve, instead of going back to Auckland on Thursdays, and instead will do day trips back to Auckland.

"It's a whole new chapter of juggling motherhood and Prime Ministerial-ship," Mutch said.