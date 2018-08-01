 

How will parents cope when primary school teachers strike around the country?

Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Education

Thousands of teachers are set to walk off the job on August 15. Source: Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Education
Police appeal for witnesses to Mount Ruapehu bus crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl

New Zealand
Accidents

Police have appealled for any witnesses of the Mount Ruapehu bus crash that claimed life of an 11-year-old girl to come forward.

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

Aucklander Hannah Francis died after the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus she was on crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Saturday.

Eighteen others were injured in the crash.  

Police say the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, Criminal Investigation Branch, and Serious Crash Unit investigations are continuing and any more information they have, the better.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash to call Taumarunui Police on 07 895 8119 as soon as possible.

It was revealed on Monday that the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus that rolled and crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road just five minutes into the 17km journey previously failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus was imported from Japan in 2004 and failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over the 14 years.

Different to a warrant of fitness - the certificate is a regular check for heavy vehicles to ensure they meet required safety standards. The inspection covers many aspects, including brake condition and operation.

The 24-year-old bus passed its most recent inspection at the end of May.


Maree Stavern said Hannah Francis was well-liked and her friends are missing her, but that life must continue. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

New Zealand
Politics

As Winston Peter's time as Acting Prime Minister comes to a close, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch and politics reporter Benedict Collins gave their thoughts on Winston Peters' time holding the top position as Acting Prime Minister of New Zealand.

On this week's episode of Inside Parliament, Benedict Collins said Mr Peters had done "pretty well" in terms of the weekly media frontings", after "a really interesting chapter for New Zealand politics".

Mr Collins said there was a "whole range of predictions" before Mr Peters took up the job.

"And it's just ticked along, reasonably well," Mutch said. "I'd have to say Question Time has probably been a bit more fiery, a bit more of a Winston Peters show."

"I don't think we thought it was going to be terrible, but we knew he would be statesman-like and we knew that he would take the job seriously."

A weekly catch up with our political reporters about the storeis they’ve been covering. Source: 1 NEWS

Mutch said journalists had to be "all encompassing with your questions to him, otherwise he doesn't throw you a bone or anything".

"There's been a few frustrations like that behind the scenes but at the same time, the public don't see that. A few journalists griping over questions not answered properly, that's not of interest to anyone except for us," she said. 

Mr Peters ends his stint as Acting Prime Minister at midnight-Wednesday, with Jacinda Ardern back at the helm tomorrow. 

The reason Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is coming back early is Mr Peters, in his role as Foreign Minister, is off to Singapore.

Mutch said it was "quite a big deal" Mr Peters has had to stay in New Zealand for about five weeks.

The Prime Minister will also be based in Wellington at Premier House with Clarke Gayford and baby Neve, instead of going back to Auckland on Thursdays, and instead will do day trips back to Auckland. 

"It's a whole new chapter of juggling motherhood and Prime Ministerial-ship," Mutch said. 

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and & Facebook.

1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Benedict Collins give their opinions of the Acting Prime Minister who ran the country during Jacinda Ardern’s maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics