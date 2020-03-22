Parent at Mt Roskill Grammar School has coronavirus, attended school evening

A parent at Mt Roskill Grammar School (MRGS) has tested positive for coronavirus, with the school releasing information that the person attended a school event earlier this month after returning from overseas.

Mount Roskill Grammar School share a campus with with Mt Roskill Primary and Mt Roskill Intermediate. Source: 1 NEWS

The man arrived in Auckland from Europe on Thursday 12th March and attended the Tongan Fiafia event for about an hour that evening, according to the school.

His child attended the school most days following until Thursday March 19 and does not have any symptoms, the school said.

"MRGS is committed to ensuring the safety of its students and is currently in discussions with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health as to how best to achieve this."

"Once we are in position to advise our students and parents of such we will do so."

The school has a pre-scheduled holiday tomorrow.

MRGS is also in discussion with Mt Roskill Primary and Mt Roskill Intermediate, who they share a campus with, to ensure a co-ordinated approach.