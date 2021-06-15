Parent of baby in Auckland City Hospital ICU positive for Covid-19

The parent of a baby in Auckland City Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, creating an exposure event alert at the hospital.

Signage for the entrance to Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Health says movements in and out of NICU have been restricted and the DHB is testing all staff, whānau and babies in the unit as a precaution.

"All of the babies in the unit and those who have recently been discharged are being monitored closely as part of their on-going care and treatment. Auckland DHB’s initial investigations suggest the risk to babies in the unit is low," a statement from the ministry says.



"Auckland DHB and Auckland Regional Public Health Service are working at pace to identify patients and staff who are considered to be contacts.



"The DHB has plans in place to manage staff levels until it is safe for everyone to return to work."