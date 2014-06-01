Paremoremo prison staff member assaulted by inmates using 'improvised weapons'

An Auckland Prison (Paremoremo) officer suffered cuts to the head and defensive wounds to his arms after he was jumped from behind by three prisoners using "improvised weapons".

Paremoremo Prison Source: 1 NEWS

The attack, at maximum security prison, is the third there in just over six months.

The officer was taken to hospital after the attack, which occurred yesterday, but was not kept overnight. The three inmates - all gang members - were also hospitalised, where one remains.

Corrections confirmed the attack and said police are investigating.

In a statement Prison Director Andy Langley said the attack involved "improvised weapons in what appears to be a gang related incident".

In a tweet today, Corrections described the attack as "unprovoked".

Corrections Association boss Alan Whitley said staff are waiting for better access to pepper spray.

The move has been approved by the Government and will be implemented soon.

"We've been asked for this for than a year," Mr Whitley says.

He says attacks are becoming more frequent and more violent as the prison population increases.