Paremoremo prison inmates' creation on display at New Zealand's biggest flower and garden show

It's been 10 years since Auckland enjoyed an international flower and garden show.

The Ellerslie show moved to Christchurch in 2008.

Now, the re-named New Zealand Flower and Garden Show has found a new home at Trusts Arena in West Auckland.

Seventy-thousand people are expected through the gates over the next five days.

But one group of gardeners won't get the chance to see their work on display.

Two months ago, 1 NEWS visited prisoners at Paremoremo (Auckland Prison). Their entry - Redemption Garden - has earned rave reviews from punters at the show today.

Auckland Prison Industries Manager David Grear told 1 NEWS there's always the potential for negative reaction.

"I was a bit nervous that would we wouldn't measure up to some of the other amazing gardens down here designed by professional designers," Mr Grear said.