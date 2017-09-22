 

Paratyphoid fever cases in Hawke's Bay prompt warning

Contaminated shellfish from the Napier Marina is the suspected cause of one of three cases of paratyphoid fever in a week in the Hawke's Bay.

Paratyphoid is a similar illness to typhoid fever and all three people who have presented with it in the last week in Hawke's Bay have needed hospital care, says Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

The outbreak is being investigated.

Medical Officer of Health Oz Mansoor said in one of the three cases the person had eaten shellfish gathered at the Napier Marina where there were warning signs that water may be contaminated with sewage.

"We are investigating this further as it is a known risk factor, and people should avoid gathering and consuming shellfish from this area," he said.

There is no sewage discharge into the marina but contamination is likely to be from boats or storm-water runoff.

Most cases of paratyphoid fever in New Zealand trace back to food eaten during overseas travel, though in other countries, shellfish, raw fruits and vegetables, contaminated milk and milk products have been known to spread the disease.

Anyone who becomes unwell after eating shellfish from water that may be contaminated should contact their family doctor, Dr Mansoor said.

