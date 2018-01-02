Paraponter trapped after crashing on mountain in Wanaka

Source:
Emergency services are trying to rescue a paraponter who crashed on Roys Peak in Wanaka this afternoon.
A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS police were alerted by paramedics to a man stuck on a rockface halfway up on the west side of the mountain just before 3pm.
His parachute is still attached, the spokesperson said.
A helicopter has been sent to the scene from Dunedin, with the spokesperson saying a winch may be required to rescue the person.
