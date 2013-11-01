Paraponter left with burns after hitting powerlines near Queenstown's Coronet Peak

A paraponter is in a serious condition after crashing into powerlines near Coronet Peak ski field in Queenstown.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene near Coronet Peak Rd shortly after 4pm.

The man had hit powerlines 400m down from the lower car park at Coronet Peak ski club leaving him with back injuries and burns, a police media spokesperson said

The Fire Service used a four-wheel drive vehicle to search for the man in nearby bush before he was found by a rescue helicopter.