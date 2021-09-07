Paramedics supporting each other in days after terrorist attack

Arriving at the traumatic scene just moments after a terrorist attack unfolded at an Auckland supermarket came as a "bit of a shock" for the first responders involved.

The terrorist was shot dead at the scene by police in the Countdown in LynnMall after attacking seven people with a knife.

Four remain hospitalised in a stable condition, with two in intensive care units as they recover from "significant knife trauma".

St John paramedic Braden Stark acted as the operations manager on the ground, liaising with crews and police following the attack.

He told Breakfast it took them by surprise as they processed what went on that afternoon.

"We're doing okay. Obviously, it was a bit of a shock going to something like that.

"It definitely took our crews by surprise after the incident when we realised what had actually gone on."

Stark noted his team was well trained in dealing with high-stress situations and did a "wonderful job" triaging the victims.

"The injuries were consistent with quite a significant knife trauma, so that can be quite scary to see.

"The ambulance crews did a wonderful job; they acted quickly, they recognised severity and obviously, our thoughts go out to the patients and their families."

He said his team were doing okay following the incident and are surrounded by support from their coworkers.