TODAY |

Paramedic's response to woman's bleeding from C-section wound criticised

More From
New Zealand
Health

A paramedic will have to apologise to a couple after she failed to tell them they should not take themselves to the hospital and should instead wait for an ambulance.

The woman had woken up in the early hours and discovered she was bleeding heavily from the site of a recent Caesarean section wound.

There was a pool of blood in the bed and her pyjamas were soaked with blood.

The woman's husband called 111 and a not life-threatening response code was generated. The paramedic then called the husband.

The deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has criticised the paramedic for not upgrading the response code and because she did not instruct the man to apply pressure to the wound.

The husband told the paramedic they intended to head to the hospital. The commissioner said the paramedic should have told him firmly to wait for an ambulance.

The commissioner has recommended the paramedic provide a written apology to the family and undertake training.

rnz.co.nz

Source: Close Up
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Scarlett Johansson admits she has no understanding of 'totally weird' Kiwi humour despite working with Taika Waititi
2
Watch: Japan-bound All Blacks seen off with stirring haka from Air NZ staff
3
Hail, lightning and flooding warning for Auckland as thunderstorms approach from the north
4
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
5
Winston Peters continues recuperating at home three weeks after surgery
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Winston Peters continues recuperating at home three weeks after surgery

Measles cases likely to peak within fortnight, ministry says
00:07

Video shows burning car which caused traffic delays on Auckland's North Shore

Jacinda Ardern meets with Twitter's CEO over the problem of extremist content online