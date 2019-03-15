Paramedics nationwide voting on whether to strike, 1 NEWS understands

Paramedics up and down the country are voting on whether to walk off the job, 1NEWS understands.

If they do strike it would be the first time this has ever happened, although there would be life saving measures in place.

FIRST Union members have been in industrial action since last year which so far has included paramedics refusing to go to private events and writing on ambulances in chalk.

The ballot about whether to strike was issued at 5pm. It is unclear when the potential strike would occur and for how long.

1 NEWS understands many paramedics are frustrated that the $21 million Budget announcement last week will not be going towards wage increases.