Paramedics among those hurt after ambulance 'badly damaged' in two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti

Multiple people have been injured in Te Kuiti after a car accident involving an ambulance this afternoon.

1 NEWS has confirmed five patients were hurt in the incident and have been transported to Waikato Hospital with injuries among the quintet ranging from minor to serious.

Adrian Gavin, St Johns' Hamilton territory manager, said the incident occurred at the intersection of Ngarongo St and Te Kuiti Road shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon.

The two ambulance officers in the vehicle have been treated at the scene for moderate to serious injuries. A support person travelling with the patient has been treated for minor injuries. The original patient's condition is now moderate.

An occupant of the other vehicle has been treated for moderate injuries.

All five patients have been transported to Waikato Hospital by three other St John Ambulance crews that responded to the scene.

The ambulance was left on its roof as a result of the crash and will be removed from service das it was "badly damaged" in the incident.

Police closed the road while conducting initial investigations but have since reopened it.

