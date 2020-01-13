TODAY |

Paramedic kicked unconscious in attempted burglary at Warkworth St John station

A female paramedic was kicked unconscious in an attempted burglary last night at a St John ambulance station in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

The incident happened after 11pm on the night of January 12, during a suspected burglary.

The woman was injured and taken to North Shore Hospital following the assault. She was discharged this morning.

Inspector Mark Fergus said police were notified about the incident on Brown Road about 11.30pm. 

"Initial inquiries are underway and at this stage it’s believed the woman was assaulted by an offender who had broken into the premises to commit a burglary," Mr Fergus said. 

Police said the offender fled the scene and was still on the run. 

St John director of operations Norma Lane described the incident as "despicable" and "unacceptable".

"She has endured an horrific ordeal while on duty to help others. We are supporting our officer and her colleagues while working with police," Ms Lane said, adding she was grateful for the quick response and action of police.

The woman sustained moderate injuries in the attack, but she was able to signal for help before passing out.

"St John takes very seriously the safety of its officers and has systems, alerts and supportive measures in place to ensure their security and well-being. Any abuse or assault against ambulance officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Ms Lane said.

A scene guard was put in place overnight at the ambulance station and police remain at the property this morning conducting a scene examination.

Emergency ambulances responding out of the Warkworth station have been temporarily relocated while the police investigation is taking place. Police said they will be conducting area inquiries and speaking with nearby residents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

