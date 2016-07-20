 

New Zealand


Paraglider slams into Mount Maunganui

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

Part of Mount Maunganui's main beach has been blocked off while emergency services wait for a rescue helicopter following a paragliding accident.

Mount Maunganui Main Beach

Mount Maunganui Main Beach

Source: 1 NEWS

Lifeguards at the scene say a paraglider has slammed into the mount.

A small grass patch beside the surf club is where the helicopter is expected to land.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, ambulance and surf lifesavers are directing people away from the area. 

Fire and Emergency say they were called at 3.24pm and are still searching for the paraglider.

Sam Kelway

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

