Paraglider slams into Mount Maunganui

Part of Mount Maunganui's main beach has been blocked off while emergency services wait for a rescue helicopter following a paragliding accident.

Mount Maunganui Main Beach Source: 1 NEWS

Lifeguards at the scene say a paraglider has slammed into the mount.

A small grass patch beside the surf club is where the helicopter is expected to land.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, ambulance and surf lifesavers are directing people away from the area.