Paraglider dies after hitting rock at Mount Maunganui

A paraglider has died after hitting rock at Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were notified of the crash at 3.25pm.

Part of Mount Maunganui's main beach was blocked off while emergency services waited for a rescue helicopter to land on grass beside the surf club.

Lifeguards at the scene said a paraglider had slammed into the mountain.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, ambulance and surf lifesavers directed people away from the area.

Police said tonight the Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Civil Aviation Authority will be notified.