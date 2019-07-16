TODAY |

Parade for Black Caps unlikely, but a 'welcome back' on the cards - PM

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Cricket World Cup
Politics
Auckland

New Zealand is set to have a chance to say "welcome back and we’re proud" of the Black Caps, after the Cricket World Cup final against England, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Ms Ardern, discussing the game on TVNZ1's Breakfast, said she had talked about a 'heroes welcome' with Auckland mayor Phil Goff, but was waiting to hear what the team’s plan was.

"This is more about giving Kiwis the chance of welcoming them home.

"I don't think there's thoughts here of parades but just a chance for people to say welcome back and we’re proud of you."

She said it was now about finding a time that worked best for the Black Caps. 

Ms Ardern said she felt "incredibly proud of the team" despite the loss.

"They did a magnificent job."

England were crowned champions this week after the two sides couldn't be separated following 50 overs of play - where they both scored 241 runs - and a super over where both sides scored 15.

The Black Caps missed out on their first world title due to a rule which states if teams are still tied after the super over, the team with the most boundaries is the winner. England won in that area comfortably.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said she is waiting to hear when works best for the team after their performance at the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Cricket World Cup
Politics
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
2
The little penguins have forced DOC to plug up holes around the shop to stop them from coming in.
Pair of rogue blue penguins find a home in Wellington sushi shop
3
Jonny Small says his aim was to keep the history of the 30-year-old giant cactus alive by relocating it.
Christchurch man insists he's no drug dealer after selling off massive cactus containing class-A drug
4
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
5
Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badham admire their Guinness World Record certificate stating that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, is now officially the world's steepest street.
It's official: Dunedin has lost the title of the world's steepest street
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:56
Otago University’s Jenny Jordan talked to Breakfast about this new discovery.

Origins of anorexia are both metabolic and psychiatric, new research finds
02:01
“We wanted to provide cover, we wanted to do it quickly,” so it was provided by WINZ, the Prime Minister said.

PM defends not extending ACC to mentally traumatised terrorist attack victims

00:19
Williamson featured alongside Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult in the lineup.

Williamson, Ferguson and Boult chosen among ICC's team of the tournament
04:05
"I would always like to move faster, always," when asked by Jack Tame if the Government were working fast enough in response to climate change.

James Shaw 'frustrated and making progress' on climate change action