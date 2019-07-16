Parade for Black Caps unlikely, but a 'welcome back' on the cards - PM

New Zealand is set to have a chance to say "welcome back and we’re proud" of the Black Caps, after the Cricket World Cup final against England, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern, discussing the game on TVNZ1's Breakfast, said she had talked about a 'heroes welcome' with Auckland mayor Phil Goff, but was waiting to hear what the team’s plan was.

"This is more about giving Kiwis the chance of welcoming them home.

"I don't think there's thoughts here of parades but just a chance for people to say welcome back and we’re proud of you."

She said it was now about finding a time that worked best for the Black Caps.

Ms Ardern said she felt "incredibly proud of the team" despite the loss.

"They did a magnificent job."

England were crowned champions this week after the two sides couldn't be separated following 50 overs of play - where they both scored 241 runs - and a super over where both sides scored 15.