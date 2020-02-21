Papua New Guinea's PM welcomed to New Zealand for first time, meets with Ardern

New Zealand has offered Papua New Guinea more help maintaining peace on Bougainville Island, which recently voted in favour of independence in a non-binding referendum.
In Aotearoa for the first time, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape was formally welcomed at Government House today.
Regional security was highlighted during a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand originally helped broker peace in 1997, ending a bitter civil war between Papua New Guinea and those seeking independence.