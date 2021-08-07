Papatoetoe residents struggle to get homes repaired after tornado

Six weeks on from the Papatoetoe tornado, residents are still struggling to get their homes and businesses fixed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some households are still in temporary Government accommodation and it could still be months before things get back to normal.

Dianne Reece has lived at her Papatoetoe property for 43 years and has to have all the ceilings inside replaced – she’s planning to move into a cabin in her front yard.

Her house was just one of 51 properties damaged by the June tornado that tore through the Auckland suburb.

The weather event has left 18 homes uninhabitable.

Reece’s son, Evan is staying in the property’s sleepout while work is done to clear out the inside so their insurance company can send in the builders.

“Damage here, there, there - in the bathroom there is a hole in there. There is just so much damage,” he said.

And while the roof has been fixed, it’s not before the house and especially the ceilings were soaked.

“I turned around up here and a whole piece just collapsed to the floor,” Evan said.

The Government, council and community boards collectively put $300,000 into a mayoral relief fund. That's all been allocated to 90 residents to help with car repairs, insurance costs and replacing bedding and clothing.



Six households are still in temporary Government accommodation and the Ministry of Social Development has received 415 requests for assistance and paid out just under $90 in civil defence payments.

It’s put a new factory in the firing line.

“We've got pretty much half the roof open like a can opener and where best temporary fix we have is this scaffolding with the shrink-wrap over - but it’s not perfect we have puddles on the floor we have leakages even between the machines,” said Rui Peng, co-founder of Critical.

Covid shipping delays have also made building materials scarce.

“A few weeks ago there was an eight-week lag on when the timber will arrive in New Zealand and we're not getting any confirmation on what that is going to be done and when the roof is going to be done,” Peng said.