Papatoetoe High School, centre of Auckland's latest Covid-19 outbreak, re-opens

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland’s Papatoetoe High School will re-open this morning, after it was closed for a week when a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The Auckland school was closed for a week following the positive test. Source: Breakfast

Thirty-one of the student’s close contacts will have to return negative Covid-19 results before returning to class.

Two other students at the school - a classmate of the first case and the classmate’s brother - also tested positive for the virus. One other member of the classmate’s household also contracted Covid-19.

Those awaiting test results have been asked to isolate and stay at home.

Efeso Collins told Q+A’s Jack Tame the family, whanau, students and staff at Papatoetoe High School had shown “real maturity.” Source: Q+A

The school had been used as a community Covid-19 testing centre last week.

Results of wastewater testing in the Papatoetoe region from Thursday last week showed no signs of the virus.



