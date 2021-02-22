Papatoetoe High School, centre of Auckland's latest Covid-19 outbreak, re-opens

Auckland’s Papatoetoe High School will re-open this morning, after it was closed for a week when a student tested positive for Covid-19.
Thirty-one of the student’s close contacts will have to return negative Covid-19 results before returning to class.
Two other students at the school - a classmate of the first case and the classmate’s brother - also tested positive for the virus. One other member of the classmate’s household also contracted Covid-19.
Those awaiting test results have been asked to isolate and stay at home.
The school had been used as a community Covid-19 testing centre last week.
Results of wastewater testing in the Papatoetoe region from Thursday last week showed no signs of the virus.