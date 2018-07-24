Papatoetoe CityFitness gym closes after being visited by Covid-19 case

A CityFitness gym in Papatoetoe has closed after being visited by a Covid-19 case.

The gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visited.

"We have been notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that a person who tested positive for Covid 19 visited our Papatoetoe location on the dates and times below," it reads.

Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm

Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm

"We have been advised the Auckland Regional Health Board will contact directly anyone who was in the gym during that time and designated as a “Close” or “Casual Plus” contact who should follow the steps below.

• Get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received.

• Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days

• If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received.

• As with everyone else, monitor symptoms and should they arise follow the necessary procedures.

The gym is currently undergoing an "anti-viral" deep clean.

