Papatoetoe CityFitness gym closes after being visited by Covid-19 case

A CityFitness gym in Papatoetoe has closed after being visited by a Covid-19 case.
The gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visited.
"We have been notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that a person who tested positive for Covid 19 visited our Papatoetoe location on the dates and times below," it reads.
Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm
Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm
"We have been advised the Auckland Regional Health Board will contact directly anyone who was in the gym during that time and designated as a “Close” or “Casual Plus” contact who should follow the steps below.
• Get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received.
• Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days
• If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received.
• As with everyone else, monitor symptoms and should they arise follow the necessary procedures.
The gym is currently undergoing an "anti-viral" deep clean.
It comes as one new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland was announced tonight.