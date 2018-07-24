TODAY |

Papatoetoe CityFitness gym closes after being visited by Covid-19 case

Source:  1 NEWS

A CityFitness gym in Papatoetoe has closed after being visited by a Covid-19 case.

Source: istock.com

The gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visited.

"We have been notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that a person who tested positive for Covid 19 visited our Papatoetoe location on the dates and times below," it reads.

Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm

Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm

"We have been advised the Auckland Regional Health Board will contact directly anyone who was in the gym during that time and designated as a “Close” or “Casual Plus” contact who should follow the steps below.

Covid-19: Prime Minister to give 9pm press conference as locations visited by latest Auckland community case revealed

• Get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received.

• Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days

• If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received.

• As with everyone else, monitor symptoms and should they arise follow the necessary procedures.

The gym is currently undergoing an "anti-viral" deep clean.

One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster

It comes as one new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland was announced tonight.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Covid-19: Auckland to move back to Alert Level 3 restrictions for 7 days
2
Live stream: Ardern and Bloomfield hold emergency press conference after another Covid case in Auckland community
3
Covid-19: Locations visited by latest Auckland community case revealed
4
One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster
5
Papatoetoe CityFitness gym closes after being visited by Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19

Junior Fa ready to take down 'overly confident' Joseph Parker

Fear of further quarantine may scrap Australia T20 series Eden Park clash

Crown apologises for leaving Ngāti Maru 'virtually landless' as $30m settlement signed

More than 200 children completed solo stays in MIQ since December