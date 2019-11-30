TODAY |

Paparoa Great Walk opens as tribute to Pike River miners

Lisa Davies, 1 NEWS Reporter
New Zealand's tenth Great Walk, the Paparoa Track, was officially opened in the tiny West Coast town of Blackball yesterday.

The 55km walk is described as a living tribute to the Pike 29, the men who were killed in the mine explosion in the Paparoa Range, just over nine years ago.

Yesterday's opening ceremony included performances from local musicians, including long-time supporter, Dave Dobbyn.

Costing $12 million, the spectacular three-day tramp is the first dual-use Great Walk to accommodate mountain bikers as well.

It has two brand new huts and four suspension bridges as it traverses the Paparoa Range.

Bernie Monk, who lost his son Ben in the tragedy, told 1 NEWS the track will be good for the region.

"It's brought it back to its boom era again, I don't think the people realise how beneficial it's going to be to them."

For those working on the track it's been a tough 790 days of rain, steep terrain, and two ex-cyclones.

A slip recently washed out the middle of the track but it will be repaired by Christmas.

The Paparoa Track is already a bit of a sell-out having sold 6,600 bednights with 91 per cent of those bookings made by New Zealanders.

