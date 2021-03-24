Papamoa man who teaches kids to surf for free rewarded for 'just doing good things'

This week’s ASB Good as Gold winner can be found most weeks bringing people together by supporting so many worthy causes, however he can.

Papamoa's Gavin Bisman has been described by one of his nominators as the “epitome of everything that this award should be about".

"Someone selfless in their community, who’s kind, who’s just doing good things and is a good person themselves."

Alongside all his selfless contribution to the community, his family have battled their six-year-old son Oscar’s leukaemia, which thankfully is currently in remission and Oscar can finally just be a kid back in school.

ASB has given Gavin and his family $10,000 to spend on whatever makes them happy.