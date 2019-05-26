TODAY |

Papal audience: Māori King invites Pope Francis to New Zealand

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Religion

Pope Francis has been invited to visit New Zealand by the Māori King, who attended a private audience with the Pope in the Vatican yesterday.

His Majesty Kiingi Tuheita Pōtatau Te Wherowhero was accompanied by his wife Makau Ariki Atawhai and his daughter Te Puhi Arik Ngā Hono i te Po. It was his first visit to Rome and his first such Papal engagement, usually reserved for heads of state.

The king's mother, the late Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikahu, visited the Vatican to meet Pope John Paul II in 1975.

He was also received by the Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin after his meeting with Pope Francis. The discussion focused on social and political issues facing Māori and indigenous communities, including employment, health and education, and the need for cultural and interfaith unity.

The Māori King, family and diplomats are welcomed in the Vatican by Pope Francis. Photo: Photo / supplied Source: rnz.co.nz

While at the Vatican the Māori King also invited Pope Francis to his royal courts at Turangawaewae Marae in the Waikato town of Ngāruawāhia.

The last papal visit to New Zealand took place in November 1986, when Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass in Auckland Domain, where he wore a Māori feather cloak and addressed a huge crowd.

The royal party for the papal audience was also supported by a delegation that included the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Sir David Moxon and Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds.

The King was also hosted by the Australian ambassador to the Holy See, Melissa Hitchman at the formal luncheon. Also in attendance was were several foreign diplomats, as well as the New Zealand ambassador to the Holy See, Nigel Fyfe and the New Zealand ambassador to Italy, Anthony Simpson.

rnz.co.nz

Pope Francis and Māori King, His Majesty Kiingi Tuheita Pōtatau Te Wherowhero. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman found dead in Melbourne park after horrific bashing
2
Blood sample positive with syphilis
Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
3
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
4
Samiuela Anania Tupou, 21, who was shot in South Auckland.
Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
5
Partygoers warned after fourth measles case found in Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46
This comes after a 10th person died while on Mt Everest this climbing season.

'It's a very serious situation' - Peter Hilary shares thoughts on overcrowding on Mount Everest

Macadamia growers working to stop guava moths spoiling crops
The transport agency says a new $21 million bridge in Blenheim is on track for completion next year, that will replace the historic Ōpaoa Bridge.

Site of bridge build unearths Blenheim's beer drinking habits
The southern right whale's population is now classified as "at risk and recovering". Photo: Steve Dawson / University of Otago

Risk status lowered for endangered southern right whales and sealions