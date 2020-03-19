Panic buying is making Kiwis shop like there is 'seven million of us' - Countdown

New Zealand's leading supermarket chains Woolworths New Zealand, which owns Countdown, and Foodstuffs which owns Pak'nSave and New World are asking for shoppers avoid coronavirus panic buying which is causing unprecedented demand.

Foodstuff's Chris Quinn and Woolworth's Kiri Hannifin are urging the public to "shop as they normally would" as the empty shelves at supermarkets across the country are being driven by excessive demand, not problems with supply.

"What's happening is people are buying two, three, four times as much as they normally would and more than they need. The problem we've seen in the last few weeks is all about demand... our supply chain is in good shape," explains Mr Quinn.

Countdown’s General Manager Kiri Hannifin says due to how much and how quickly panic buyers are clearing out shelves, their trucks are just not quick enough to deliver more stock so quickly to supermarkets.

"We're shopping like there is 7 million of us as opposed to 4.7...That's why you're seeing some gaps on the shelf, not because we don't have it but because we can't keep up."

She says from today, Countdown supermarkets across New Zealand will be placing limits on some essential products being targeted.

Things like toilet paper, cleaning products, pasta and facial tissues are being grabbed by the dozen from people racing to stock up.

Ms Hannifin says they're selling three times as much toilet paper per day than they would usually in a week due to coronavirus panic buying.

"We are going to today put some limits in our stores across the country... not because there is a shortage but because we need to be able to manage demand."

Online shopping has also taken a hit, as people needing to self-isolate attempt to stock up.

Foodstuff's Chief Executive Chris Quinn says while they have seen a very rapid increase in online shopping, the system is in 'much better shape' than overseas, where it can be up to a month wait.

He says stores are as a result, tripling capacity while also opening their doors for tourism workers at risk of unemployment due to the virus.

"I heard a great story out of Taupō yesterday, where 6 to 8 people who work on the bungy jump facility in tourism, which is clearly has not had a great time, now working and helping online shopping," Mr Quinn shared.

Chris Quinn says the reason why stores like Taupō Pak'nSave which introduced limits on some products yesterday, was local supermarket owners are wanting to signal to customers where they are at in terms of supply.

Both supermarket representatives agreed, while there is plenty of food supplies available in New Zealand, they are needing customers to slow down in their hoarding habits in order to restock efficiently.