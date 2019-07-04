Panel tumbles from Auckland CBD building in high winds, closing intersection, delaying buses



The fall of heavy cladding from a central Auckland building during strong winds has closed a major intersection and disrupted bus services this afternoon.

Strong winds tore a panel from a building at the corner of Victoria Street West and Hobson Street in rainy conditions at about 1.30pm, sending the panel crashing to the ground from several storeys up.

No one was reported injured, but police initially blocked some lanes, reportedly out of fear another panel could fall after water gets in behind it.

Victoria Street West has since been closed between Nelson Street and Hobson Street, due to the fallen debris.

Auckland Transport has told commuters to allow extra time for delays to bus services along this route.

Affected routes include the 22, 24, 75, 106, 125x, 129, 132 and 133, AT says.