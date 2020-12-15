Pandora franchise boss tells employees 'don't call in sick' ahead of busy Christmas

Some Pandora staff are being asked not to take sick leave for the next three weeks because Christmas is a busy time for the jewellery store.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a video sent to staff, The Howley Group director Joseph Howley asked staff to not call in sick during a “very busy” time of the year. Howley franchises 12 of Pandora’s stores across New Zealand and Australia.

“Don’t call in sick. If anyone’s calling sick, cancelling shifts, I need to know about this. You need to talk to me directly,” Howley said in the video.

“Unless you have something serious you’re not supposed to do that for the next three weeks. After that you can do whatever you want, no problem.”

He said he needed the “full support” of all his staff.

A Pandora spokesperson told Stuff Howley wasn’t asking staff to avoid taking sick leave, but was asking them to contact the Howley Group directly if they couldn’t make their shift.

The spokesperson said they had spoken to Howley about the video.

“The video is not aligned with our overarching approach at Pandora.”

The spokesperson said Pandora supported and enforced health and safety guidelines related to Covid-19, such as allowing staff time off if they were unwell.

“We sincerely apologise to staff for any upset caused and we categorically make ourselves available to ensure that they are aware of their entitlements.”

It comes as the Government looks to double sick leave to 10 days a year so people could stay at home when they were sick.

"The global pandemic has taught us one person's illness can quite quickly become another’s," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said the pandemic had reminded New Zealand "we have obligations to stay home and get better", and a more enduring response to sick leave was needed.

In November, an employee of A-Z Collection clothing store in Auckland CBD went to work while infected with Covid-19.

Auckland community case went to work while awaiting Covid-19 test result - attempted to call in sick