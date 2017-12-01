 

Palmerston North woman traumatised after being tied up and indecently assaulted in her home

Police are appealing to members of the public for information about a terrifying home invasion and indecent assault in Palmerston North that left a woman traumatised.

Police are searching for a “well-spoken” man who forced the woman inside with a knife.
Tonight's episode of Police Ten 7 on TVNZ2 featured the incident which happened around 9am on Saturday, October 14, while the woman was in the garden of her Church Street home.

Police say the woman was confronted by a man brandishing a knife who forced her inside her home, before demanding her bank card and PIN number.

"If this wasn't traumatising enough, the offender has then tied up the victim in her bedroom and indecently assaulted her before demanding her car keys," Detective Brad Hall said.

The alleged offender then stole the woman's red Toyota Corolla, which was found abandoned near Victoria Esplanade the next morning.

Police describe the man who is alleged to have carried out the attack as young looking and well-spoken, about 179cm (5ft 10”) tall, dark complexion, large build, wearing a black hooded jacket, shiny black pants and black dress shoes.

"We're sure Palmerston North residents find this sort of offending just as reprehensible as we do and will be motivated to help identify the person responsible," Detective Hall said.

If you miss Police Ten 7 tonight you can watch it again on +1, or check the Police Ten 7 Facebook page to see the case featured, once the programme has been broadcast.

Manawatu-Wanganui

Crime and Justice

