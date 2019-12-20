Palmerston North man who's battled major health problems gets $10k boost for wedding

A Palmerston North man born with cystic fibrosis who beat the odds, including contracting pneumonia from a failed lung transplant has been named ASB Good as Gold - Santa Edition's grand winner.

Ryan Marsden, 32, was not expected to live past six weeks of age, but has since gone on to become one of the few people in New Zealand to undergo two lung transplants.

After contracting pneumonia three years after his first transplant, Mr Marsden wasn't expected to live through a second after doctors were only able to successfully transplant one lung.

Despite the odds, Ryan pulled through, and continues to live life with a positive attitude with his fiancee, Sam, and becoming a dad to her two daughters.

Ryan and Sam became engaged last year, and have been saving up for their wedding in April 2020 with the help of their family - but without a honeymoon.