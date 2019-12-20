TODAY |

Palmerston North man who's battled major health problems gets $10k boost for wedding

Source:  1 NEWS

A Palmerston North man born with cystic fibrosis who beat the odds, including contracting pneumonia from a failed lung transplant has been named ASB Good as Gold - Santa Edition's grand winner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ryan Marsden of Palmerston North received $15,000 for his wedding and honeymoon with love on his life Sam. Source: Seven Sharp

Ryan Marsden, 32, was not expected to live past six weeks of age, but has since gone on to become one of the few people in New Zealand to undergo two lung transplants.

After contracting pneumonia three years after his first transplant, Mr Marsden wasn't expected to live through a second after doctors were only able to successfully transplant one lung.

Despite the odds, Ryan pulled through, and continues to live life with a positive attitude with his fiancee, Sam, and becoming a dad to her two daughters.

Ryan and Sam became engaged last year, and have been saving up for their wedding in April 2020 with the help of their family - but without a honeymoon.

ASB have gifted the happy couple $10,000 towards their wedding, and $5000 for their honeymoon.

New Zealand
Health
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'The most beautiful young lady' – Family's touching tribute to teenager who died in Auckland car crash
2
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
3
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
4
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
5
Being in Melbourne like standing 'under a heat pump', says NZ opener Tom Latham
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man who died after house fire in Tokomaru Bay named as homicide investigation continues

Person critically injured after being run over by ride-on vehicle in Dunedin

Police seeking man not seen since travelling to Mount Cook National Park last Friday

03:36

Auckland man charged with breaching suppression orders in Grace Millane case