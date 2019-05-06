TODAY |

Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality

Gia Garrick
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Gia Garrick

Warning: Contains graphic content

A Palmerston North man has been sentenced to five years, nine months in prison for possessing and distributing videos and photos of sexual exploitation of young children, including rape and bestiality.

Nigel Urwin was given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander, following an investigation involving the Government’s special child exploitation task force within Internal Affairs, the New Zealand police, customs and international partners.

Justice Lance Rowe deducted several years from the sentence for remorse and a willingness from Mr Urwin to undergo treatment for his addiction to child sexual material.

He possessed hundreds of images and videos of children between the ages of 1 to 12, with the judge pointing to what appears to be a particular focus on toddlers.

The material includes vaginal and anal rape, and sexual acts involving animals.

Mr Urwin distributed many of these files to others through social media app Viber and an online forum called Kik. He was sentenced today for nine charges, all relating to possession and distribution of the material. 

Department of Internal Affairs’ director of regulatory services Jolene Armadoros said the sentencing indication in this case was high because this was "not a victimless crime".

"People seeking out these images and presenting them and sharing them are creating demand for children to be sexually abused," she said.

"We receive thousands of referrals per year and that's everything from somebody who’s potentially just started looking, and people actively trading in and seeking out and building collections of this kind of material."

Gia Garrick
