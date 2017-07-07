Palmerston North losing $60,000 a day from closed Manawatu Gorge, says mayor

The Mayor of Palmerston North has said the town may be losing $60,000 a day in lost business as State Highway 3 remains closed following land slips on April 1.

"There's some figures around, $60,000 a day," Mayor Grant Smith said.

"And there's time, resources, extra fuel. So, yeah it's significant [the cost]."

The statement from the mayor comes as NZTA announced Manawatu Gorge may not re-open after contractors fixing the block route were pulled out to due to the immediate danger of a large rockfall.

The State Highway 3 link from Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa to Manawatu and State Highway 1 closed in April because of a large slip.

NZ Transport Agency regional transport system manager Ross I'Anson says it has now been confirmed a large area above the Kerry's Wall rock face is highly unstable and there could be another rock fall as big as the 2011 slip.

"Geotechnical assessments have confirmed that the entire hillside is moving, and the rate of that movement is accelerating," Mr I'Anson said in a statement.

"We know that this news will add to the considerable frustration and stress which local businesses and residents are already dealing with.

"We understand the impact that this ongoing closure has on people's lives, but the safety of road users is paramount and the current unstable conditions in the gorge mean it simply cannot be opened to traffic until more work is done to fully understand the risks and how they might be mitigated.

All contractors have been moved off the site and there will now be an urgent programme of work carried out on the Saddle Road detour.

Mr I'Anson said the Transport Agency has already invested $8.5 million in an upgrade to improve the safety of the Saddle Road and for it to handle increased traffic volumes and more work is planned.

"The significant length of the current closure has put the Saddle Road under added pressure, and the Transport Agency will be working to upgrade the road and keep it safe.