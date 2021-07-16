TODAY |

Palmerston North farmer makes up to $4000 weekly giving virtual tours

Source:  1 NEWS

Palmerston North farmer Arthur Chin makes about $4000 in a "good week" hosting virtual tours of his one hectare property.

Singaporean-born Arthur made the switch after being made redundant due to Covid. Source: Seven Sharp

He told Seven Sharp in his first year of doing it he has hosted 358 tours for more than 4000 people in 32 countries.

Forty-five per cent of his customers come from the US and about 25 per cent from Europe.

Palmerston North farmer Arthur Chin as he hosts a virtual tour of his property. Source: 1 NEWS

The former banker said an hour's tour costs $22 and can cover everything from bottle feeding sheep to septic tanks.

His company, Curation, is helping others breed success.

"Curation now travels around New Zealand and we support businesses to create their own travel experiencies."

