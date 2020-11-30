TODAY |

Palmerston North church burgled of Christmas food, gifts destined for families in need

Source:  1 NEWS

The Grinch who stole Christmas appears to have struck a Palmerston North church, with thieves getting away with food and gifts collected for needy families.

St Patrick's Cathedral on Broadway Ave, Palmerston North. Source: Google Maps

St Patrick's Cathedral on Broadway Ave was burgled over the weekend, police said in a statement this morning.

A large amount of food and gifts that had been collected to distribute to families in need over the festive season were taken.

Area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Darren Paki said police were asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning to come forward.

"The theft of donations means less for these families at what is already a hard time of year.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw something or who has information about those involved."

Anyone with information should get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 201129/3944.

