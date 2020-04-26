Palmerston North Burger King location of interest after truck driver positive for Covid

A Palmerston North Burger King has been listed as a location of interest after an Auckland truck driver tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

A number of petrol stations between Auckland and Palmertson North have also been listed by the Ministry of Health.

Burger King Rangitikei Street, Palmerston North was visited by the driver on Tuesday September 28. People who were there on the same date between 4 and 5:30pm are asked to seek a Covid-19 test and isolate while awaiting results.

Petrol stations in Hunterville, Taupiri, Putaruru and Palmerston North are also listed as new locations of interest.

In a statement released on Saturday night, the ministry says the Auckland truck driver case was detected, "in a routine surveillance test which was done in Auckland yesterday, and which returned a positive result earlier today".

"The person has been tested regularly, as required for essential workers travelling out of Auckland, and had previously returned a negative test result on September 24. The person’s infectious period is determined to be from September 28."

The ministry explained that essential workers who are permitted to cross Auckland’s boundaries are not required to self-isolate until they return a negative test result, as they undergo regular tests.

The person is currently isolating at a facility in Palmerston North.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service has completed its initial interview with the person. Whole genome sequencing is underway," the ministry says.

"Two household contacts have been identified and are self-isolating. The hours worked by the driver means their contact with other people is limited."

