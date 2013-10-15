Palmerston North Airport crews on standby for plane in trouble

Source:
Emergency crews are on standby at Palmerston North Airport for a plane coming into land that may be in trouble.
Plane (file).
Source: 1 NEWS
A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are on "local standby" for the plane. This means they have crews waiting for a plane that may be in trouble.
The spokesperson said they are waiting for the plane to land at 11:30 and three appliances were in attendance.
A Police spokesperson has told 1 NEWS they are responding to an incident at the airport but couldn’t say anything more.
