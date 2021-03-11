Pak'n Save, New World supermarkets recall Alison's Pantry snack over tree nut allergy risk

Pak’n Save and New World supermarkets nationwide are recalling Alison’s Pantry’s raspberry and liquorice balls over a tree nut allergy risk.

Alison’s Pantry’s raspberry and liquorice balls. Source: Supplied

Only those with an allergy to the nuts are affected by the recall.

The product was sold in bulk bins between December 23, 2020 and March 8, 2021 and is being recalled because it had incorrect information about the presence of the nuts.

The batch numbers in question are 60275 for the North Island and 41818 for the South Island.

The product may contain chocolate-coated almonds.

“People with a tree nuts allergy should not consume this product. If you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” the Ministry for Primary Industries said.

“Customers with a tree nuts allergy should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.”

The recall doesn’t affect any other Alison’s Pantry products.