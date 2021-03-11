TODAY |

Pak'n Save, New World supermarkets recall Alison's Pantry snack over tree nut allergy risk

Source:  1 NEWS

Pak’n Save and New World supermarkets nationwide are recalling Alison’s Pantry’s raspberry and liquorice balls over a tree nut allergy risk. 

Alison’s Pantry’s raspberry and liquorice balls. Source: Supplied

Only those with an allergy to the nuts are affected by the recall. 

The product was sold in bulk bins between December 23, 2020 and March 8, 2021 and is being recalled because it had incorrect information about the presence of the nuts. 

The batch numbers in question are 60275 for the North Island and 41818 for the South Island.

The product may contain chocolate-coated almonds. 

“People with a tree nuts allergy should not consume this product. If you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” the Ministry for Primary Industries said. 

“Customers with a tree nuts allergy should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.”

The recall doesn’t affect any other Alison’s Pantry products. 

The full list of affected stores can be found on the MPI website

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Vessel seized after recreational fishermen caught with five times legal limit of snapper
2
Customers of two major NZ power companies to get refunds over 2019 price spike
3
'Taking the trash out' — Planeload of Australian deportees sent to New Zealand
4
'I was incorrect' — Ashley Bloomfield admits he was wrong to accept invitation to NZ cricket match
5
Video emerges of Auckland CBD bouncer knocking man unconscious with punch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:49

Frustration as Niueans denied medical exemptions, face long waits for MIQ spots in New Zealand
02:06

Mum of 501 deportee shot dead by Auckland police says Peter Dutton's 'trash' comments 'really hurt'
00:10

Video emerges of Auckland CBD bouncer knocking man unconscious with punch
02:01

'It's quite frightening' — Wellingtonians feeling unsafe as crime rate increases in CBD