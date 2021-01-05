TODAY |

Pak'n Save beef mince recalled after pink plastic found in product

Source:  1 NEWS

A batch of Pak'nSave beef mince in Tauranga has been recalled after pink plastic was found in the product.

Pak’n Save Tauriko brand NZ Beef Mince (1kg). Source: Supplied

The mince is only sold at the Tauriko Pak’nSave store.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries, the batch in question has a best before date of January 4, 2021.

It warns the affected product shouldn't be eaten.

"However, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," MPI says.

No injuries have been reported.

Affected customers should return the products to Pak’nSave Tauriko, Tauranga for a full refund.

New Zealand
Health
Food and Drink
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
'A joke' - Criminologist scorns plan to quash gang warfare after Kaiapoi double shooting
2
Air NZ aircrew to stay overnight in Honolulu rather than on mainland US as part of efforts to reduce Covid risk
3
National Guard called to Washington DC ahead of pro-Trump protests
4
Wisconsin pharmacist who destroyed vials of Covid-19 vaccine falsely feared it will mutate people's DNA
5
UK hospital kicks out Covid deniers taking photos of 'empty' corridors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Social media blamed for crowds visiting dangerous Omanawa Falls despite warnings, closure

Police locate man wanted over Christchurch murder investigation

Ministry of Health spent $37 million on PPE that was defective or had quality concerns

Man found dead in Ōpōtiki river believed to have died in jet-ski incident