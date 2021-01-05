Pak'n Save beef mince recalled after pink plastic found in product

A batch of Pak'nSave beef mince in Tauranga has been recalled after pink plastic was found in the product.

Pak’n Save Tauriko brand NZ Beef Mince (1kg). Source: Supplied

The mince is only sold at the Tauriko Pak’nSave store.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries, the batch in question has a best before date of January 4, 2021.

It warns the affected product shouldn't be eaten.

"However, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," MPI says.

No injuries have been reported.